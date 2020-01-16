ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) Short Interest Update

ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 235,100 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the December 15th total of 207,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. National Securities assumed coverage on ATN International in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded ATN International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BWS Financial increased their price objective on ATN International from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Get ATN International alerts:

ATNI opened at $55.85 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $895.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.29 and a beta of 0.29. ATN International has a 12-month low of $50.48 and a 12-month high of $79.52.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. ATN International had a return on equity of 0.02% and a net margin of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $115.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.49 million. On average, analysts predict that ATN International will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. ATN International’s payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

In other ATN International news, VP William F. Kreisher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total value of $122,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,442 shares in the company, valued at $3,330,761.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael T. Prior sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $195,913.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,359,514.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,333 shares of company stock valued at $440,274 in the last ninety days. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of ATN International by 5.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of ATN International by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ATN International by 28.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of ATN International during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, India, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest and Midwest the United States; and retail wireless, wireline, and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.