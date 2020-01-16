WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,450,000 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the December 15th total of 3,050,000 shares. Currently, 6.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 485,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 4.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in WellCare Health Plans by 3.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in WellCare Health Plans by 1.9% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in WellCare Health Plans by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in WellCare Health Plans by 76.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WellCare Health Plans alerts:

WCG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered WellCare Health Plans from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $342.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered WellCare Health Plans from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.00.

Shares of WCG stock opened at $336.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $325.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.93. WellCare Health Plans has a fifty-two week low of $228.56 and a fifty-two week high of $338.29.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $1.57. The business had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. WellCare Health Plans had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that WellCare Health Plans will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current year.

WellCare Health Plans Company Profile

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for WellCare Health Plans Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WellCare Health Plans and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.