Short Interest in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Increases By 13.4%

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,440,000 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the December 15th total of 5,680,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

NYSE VTR opened at $57.70 on Thursday. Ventas has a 12 month low of $54.59 and a 12 month high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.10.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.71). Ventas had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $983.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Ventas’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ventas will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.7925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 230.5% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Ventas in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Ventas by 77.1% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ventas in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ventas by 140.4% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

VTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Ventas to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of Ventas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.57.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.