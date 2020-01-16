Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Forty Seven Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:FTSV)

Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their FY2019 EPS estimates for Forty Seven in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Goonewardene expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.50) per share for the year. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Forty Seven’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.59) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.81) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.87) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.43 EPS.

FTSV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Forty Seven from $17.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Forty Seven from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Forty Seven in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Forty Seven from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forty Seven from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSV opened at $36.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 7.48. Forty Seven has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $45.39.

Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $15.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.80 million.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Forty Seven during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Forty Seven by 5,976.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Forty Seven during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forty Seven during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Forty Seven by 151.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 13,483 shares during the period. 54.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Chris H. Takimoto sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Irving Weissman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $1,326,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,054,650 in the last ninety days. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Forty Seven Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa; and FSI-174, an anti-cKIT antibody.

