Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2019 earnings estimates for Hammerson in a report released on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Prew now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.36 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.34. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hammerson’s FY2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

HMSNF has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hammerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Hammerson from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Peel Hunt downgraded Hammerson from an “add” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Hammerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Hammerson from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS HMSNF opened at $3.85 on Thursday. Hammerson has a 12 month low of $2.49 and a 12 month high of $4.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.89 and a 200-day moving average of $3.49.

Hammerson Company Profile

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

