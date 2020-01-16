Cormark Weighs in on Iamgold Corp’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:IAG)

Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) – Stock analysts at Cormark upped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Iamgold in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 15th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.03 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.02. Cormark also issued estimates for Iamgold’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on IAG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iamgold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Iamgold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Iamgold in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.75 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Iamgold in a report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.33.

NYSE IAG opened at $3.37 on Thursday. Iamgold has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $4.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.51 and a 200-day moving average of $3.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Iamgold had a negative net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $274.40 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Iamgold during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iamgold during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iamgold during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iamgold during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iamgold during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Harmer Peter sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total transaction of $792,500.00.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

