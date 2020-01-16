FY2019 EPS Estimates for Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Decreased by Analyst

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2019 EPS estimates for Intercontinental Exchange in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.88 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.89. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

ICE has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup set a $101.00 price objective on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays set a $104.00 price objective on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $108.00 price objective on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.54.

Shares of ICE opened at $95.77 on Thursday. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12-month low of $71.90 and a 12-month high of $96.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.21.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 31.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,084,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,702,660,000 after acquiring an additional 382,604 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,511,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,395,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,237 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,727,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,898,562,000 after acquiring an additional 488,675 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 143.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,510,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,831,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 5,075,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,307,000 after acquiring an additional 254,600 shares in the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $8,339,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $279,009.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,853,914.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 162,528 shares of company stock worth $15,088,203. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

