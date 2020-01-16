Medical Transcription Billing Corp to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($0.52) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:MTBC)

Medical Transcription Billing Corp (NASDAQ:MTBC) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Medical Transcription Billing in a report released on Tuesday, January 14th. B. Riley analyst M. Wiesenberger now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.52) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.51). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $6.25 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Medical Transcription Billing’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.13) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.

Medical Transcription Billing (NASDAQ:MTBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). Medical Transcription Billing had a negative return on equity of 8.85% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.06 million.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MTBC. ValuEngine cut Medical Transcription Billing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. National Securities initiated coverage on Medical Transcription Billing in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Medical Transcription Billing in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medical Transcription Billing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTBC opened at $4.68 on Thursday. Medical Transcription Billing has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $5.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.29. The company has a market capitalization of $57.43 million, a PE ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In other news, Director John N. Daly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total value of $35,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 106,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,633. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 50.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medical Transcription Billing, Corp. is a healthcare information technology company that provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers practicing in ambulatory care settings. The Company’s offering, PracticePro, allows healthcare practices with the core software and business services on Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform.

