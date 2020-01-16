FY2019 EPS Estimates for Oasis Petroleum Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2019 EPS estimates for Oasis Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the energy producer will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.12). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy producer reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $482.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.16 million. Oasis Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price objective (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.81.

Shares of Oasis Petroleum stock opened at $3.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $991.24 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. Oasis Petroleum has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $7.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,367 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 178,763 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 22,058 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 500,081 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 8,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 82,599 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

