Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Nasdaq Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nasdaq in a report released on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.99 for the year. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.38 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.81 EPS.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $632.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.44 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 12.16%. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $113.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.22.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $107.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.51. Nasdaq has a 52-week low of $81.01 and a 52-week high of $108.48.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in Nasdaq by 71.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1,261.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the second quarter worth $62,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the third quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 5,277.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 75.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.84%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

