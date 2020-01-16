Laredo Petroleum Inc to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report issued on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.75 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.76. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s FY2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.39.

LPI stock opened at $2.47 on Thursday. Laredo Petroleum has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $604.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.61.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $193.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. 96.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.