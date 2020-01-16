FY2019 EPS Estimates for Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) Lowered by Analyst

Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) – Equities research analysts at Imperial Capital decreased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Parsley Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 15th. Imperial Capital analyst I. Haas now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.21. Imperial Capital has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Parsley Energy’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $510.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.05 million. Parsley Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 4.96%. Parsley Energy’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Parsley Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.46.

Shares of PE opened at $17.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.02. Parsley Energy has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.51%.

In other news, Director Ron Brokmeyer purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $74,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,760.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Colin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $163,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 261,626 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,201.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Parsley Energy during the second quarter valued at $473,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 32.0% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,073,124 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $20,400,000 after buying an additional 259,884 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy in the second quarter valued at about $604,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 61.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 261,738 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after buying an additional 99,177 shares during the last quarter. 79.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

