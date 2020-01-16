FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Tactile Systems Technology Inc Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.54. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $49.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.47 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 5.06%. Tactile Systems Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS.

TCMD has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tactile Systems Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.71.

NASDAQ TCMD opened at $62.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 182.35, a P/E/G ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 2.17. Tactile Systems Technology has a fifty-two week low of $40.62 and a fifty-two week high of $76.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCMD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter worth $25,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the second quarter worth $222,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 12.0% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 12.6% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 9.4% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $95,570.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,748 shares in the company, valued at $3,437,444.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $160,302.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,993,626.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,278 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,867. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Earnings History and Estimates for Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Hammerson plc to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts
Hammerson plc to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts
Cormark Weighs in on Iamgold Corp’s FY2019 Earnings
Cormark Weighs in on Iamgold Corp’s FY2019 Earnings
FY2019 EPS Estimates for Intercontinental Exchange Inc Decreased by Analyst
FY2019 EPS Estimates for Intercontinental Exchange Inc Decreased by Analyst
Medical Transcription Billing Corp to Post FY2019 Earnings of Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts
Medical Transcription Billing Corp to Post FY2019 Earnings of Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts
FY2019 EPS Estimates for Oasis Petroleum Inc. Boosted by Analyst
FY2019 EPS Estimates for Oasis Petroleum Inc. Boosted by Analyst
FY2019 EPS Estimates for SEGRO plc Raised by Analyst
FY2019 EPS Estimates for SEGRO plc Raised by Analyst


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report