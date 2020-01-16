FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Tactile Systems Technology Inc Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.54. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $49.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.47 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 5.06%. Tactile Systems Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS.

TCMD has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tactile Systems Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.71.

NASDAQ TCMD opened at $62.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 182.35, a P/E/G ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 2.17. Tactile Systems Technology has a fifty-two week low of $40.62 and a fifty-two week high of $76.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCMD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter worth $25,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the second quarter worth $222,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 12.0% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 12.6% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 9.4% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $95,570.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,748 shares in the company, valued at $3,437,444.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $160,302.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,993,626.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,278 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,867. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

