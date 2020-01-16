InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) – Investment analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for InterDigital Wireless in a report issued on Wednesday, January 15th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will earn $0.45 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.44. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for InterDigital Wireless’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on IDCC. ValuEngine lowered InterDigital Wireless from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub lowered InterDigital Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $57.50 on Thursday. InterDigital Wireless has a 1 year low of $47.02 and a 1 year high of $74.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.98.

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.27. InterDigital Wireless had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $72.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. InterDigital Wireless’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.35%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDCC. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 566.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 530,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,161,000 after buying an additional 450,831 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in InterDigital Wireless by 2,350.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 335,608 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $17,609,000 after purchasing an additional 321,911 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in InterDigital Wireless in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,328,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in InterDigital Wireless by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 867,162 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,845,000 after purchasing an additional 201,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in InterDigital Wireless by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 244,635 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,836,000 after purchasing an additional 73,804 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

