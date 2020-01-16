FY2019 EPS Estimates for Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) Lowered by Cormark

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) – Investment analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2019 earnings estimates for Boyd Group Income Fund in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 15th. Cormark analyst M. Macdougall now expects that the company will earn $4.89 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.93. Cormark also issued estimates for Boyd Group Income Fund’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.08 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

BYD has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities cut shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$215.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James set a C$215.00 price target on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, AltaCorp Capital cut shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of BYD stock opened at C$213.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.65, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Boyd Group Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$201.63 and a 52 week high of C$219.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.20.

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.21 by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$566.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$562.93 million.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.046 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Boyd Group Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. Boyd Group Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.22%.

