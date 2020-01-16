FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Radius Health Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Radius Health in a report issued on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($2.90) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.93). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Radius Health’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.94) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $46.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.69 million. Radius Health had a negative net margin of 98.22% and a negative return on equity of 929.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.09) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Radius Health and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Radius Health in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Leerink Swann decreased their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.43.

Shares of Radius Health stock opened at $21.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.05. Radius Health has a 12-month low of $16.15 and a 12-month high of $29.97.

In other Radius Health news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech bought 100,000 shares of Radius Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $2,300,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,881,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,278,755. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDUS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Radius Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $371,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Radius Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,320,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 252,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,151,000 after purchasing an additional 16,474 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 512,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,489,000 after purchasing an additional 16,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 228.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 107,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 74,680 shares during the last quarter.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

