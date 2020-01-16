FY2019 EPS Estimates for Tenet Healthcare Corp Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tenet Healthcare in a research note issued on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.65 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.33. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

THC has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.15.

NYSE THC opened at $36.84 on Thursday. Tenet Healthcare has a 52-week low of $17.18 and a 52-week high of $39.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.84.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.30. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a positive return on equity of 35.68%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 65,360 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total value of $1,999,362.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,602 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,455.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 335.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 36,568 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 17.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,244,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,701,000 after acquiring an additional 181,741 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 41.6% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 21.5% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 100.0% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

