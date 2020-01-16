QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2019 earnings estimates for QEP Resources in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.23. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for QEP Resources’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $307.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.03 million. QEP Resources had a positive return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 47.59%. QEP Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised QEP Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens raised QEP Resources from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Williams Capital raised QEP Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.50 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.67.

Shares of QEP opened at $3.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $955.92 million, a P/E ratio of -22.88 and a beta of 2.12. QEP Resources has a one year low of $2.58 and a one year high of $9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.18.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in QEP Resources by 439.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 14,394 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of QEP Resources by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 767,333 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 361,255 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of QEP Resources by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 78,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 10,773 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of QEP Resources by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 483,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 38,892 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of QEP Resources by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 63,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 11,207 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

