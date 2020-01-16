QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2019 earnings estimates for QEP Resources in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.23. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for QEP Resources’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $307.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.03 million. QEP Resources had a positive return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 47.59%. QEP Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised QEP Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens raised QEP Resources from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Williams Capital raised QEP Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.50 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.67.

Shares of QEP opened at $3.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $955.92 million, a P/E ratio of -22.88 and a beta of 2.12. QEP Resources has a one year low of $2.58 and a one year high of $9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.18.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in QEP Resources by 439.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 14,394 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of QEP Resources by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 767,333 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 361,255 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of QEP Resources by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 78,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 10,773 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of QEP Resources by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 483,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 38,892 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of QEP Resources by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 63,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 11,207 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About QEP Resources

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Earnings History and Estimates for QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP)

Receive News & Ratings for QEP Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QEP Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Hammerson plc to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts
Hammerson plc to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts
Cormark Weighs in on Iamgold Corp’s FY2019 Earnings
Cormark Weighs in on Iamgold Corp’s FY2019 Earnings
FY2019 EPS Estimates for Intercontinental Exchange Inc Decreased by Analyst
FY2019 EPS Estimates for Intercontinental Exchange Inc Decreased by Analyst
Medical Transcription Billing Corp to Post FY2019 Earnings of Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts
Medical Transcription Billing Corp to Post FY2019 Earnings of Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts
FY2019 EPS Estimates for Oasis Petroleum Inc. Boosted by Analyst
FY2019 EPS Estimates for Oasis Petroleum Inc. Boosted by Analyst
FY2019 EPS Estimates for SEGRO plc Raised by Analyst
FY2019 EPS Estimates for SEGRO plc Raised by Analyst


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report