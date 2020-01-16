iCAD Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD) Short Interest Update

iCAD Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 682,400 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the December 15th total of 601,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in iCAD by 6.7% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 57,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in iCAD in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iCAD in the third quarter worth about $73,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iCAD by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 431,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 11,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in iCAD in the second quarter worth about $92,000. 25.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iCAD alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ICAD opened at $9.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.68 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.97. iCAD has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $9.15.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $7.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 million. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 76.99% and a negative net margin of 46.85%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that iCAD will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ICAD. ValuEngine downgraded iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Dougherty & Co started coverage on iCAD in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on iCAD in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the early identification and treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company provides electronic brachytherapy (eBX) products, including Axxent eBx systems for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, endometrial cancer, cervical cancer, and skin cancer, as well as for treating other cancers or conditions where radiation therapy is indicated comprising intraoperative radiation therapy.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for iCAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.