Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $5.00 Per Share

Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2019 EPS estimates for Voya Financial in a research report issued on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $5.00 for the year. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Voya Financial’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.20 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.80 EPS.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.04). Voya Financial had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on VOYA. TheStreet raised shares of Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Voya Financial to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.17.

VOYA stock opened at $61.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Voya Financial has a 12 month low of $43.50 and a 12 month high of $63.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.47.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VOYA. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000.

In other Voya Financial news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 129,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total transaction of $7,503,516.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,221,321.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.85%.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

