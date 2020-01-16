FY2019 EPS Estimates for Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) Reduced by Piper Sandler

Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wintrust Financial in a report released on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the bank will earn $6.20 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.24. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Wintrust Financial from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on Wintrust Financial from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub cut Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

WTFC opened at $68.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.94. Wintrust Financial has a one year low of $59.34 and a one year high of $78.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.98 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 20.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Gary D. Sweeney purchased 786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.60 per share, for a total transaction of $49,989.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,320.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 7,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 273,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,390,000 after purchasing an additional 56,532 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 77,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

