Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orkla ASA is a supplier of branded consumer goods to the Nordic grocery market. Its core businesses are Orkla Brands, Orkla Aluminium Solutions, Orkla Materials, Orkla Associates and Orkla Financial Investments. Orkla Brands companies produce detergents, personal hygiene/cosmetics products, snacks, confectionery, biscuits, textiles, dietary supplements and health products. Orkla Aluminium Solutions develops, manufactures and markets value-added profiles, profile-based building systems and heat transfer strip in aluminum. Orkla Materials is involved with production of metals and materials. Its main products are aluminum, energy, silicon metal, special alloys of ferrosilicon for the foundry industry, carbon and micro silica. Orkla Associates is in production of raw materials, solar cells, paints and powder coatings. Orkla Financial Investments offers investment services to institutional and private investors. Orkla ASA is headquartered in Sarpsborg, Norway. “

Get Orkla ASA alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st.

Shares of ORKLY opened at $9.82 on Thursday. Orkla ASA has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $10.18. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.27.

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Orkla ASA had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Orkla ASA will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orkla ASA Company Profile

Orkla ASA engages in the branded consumer goods, renewable energy, real estate, and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orkla ASA (ORKLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orkla ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orkla ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.