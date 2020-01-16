Visa (NYSE:V) Receives “Outperform” Rating from William Blair

Visa (NYSE:V)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Visa’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.44 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on V. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Visa from $239.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 price objective on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Visa from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.58.

Visa stock opened at $199.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $385.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $133.30 and a fifty-two week high of $200.15.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Visa will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total value of $1,244,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,857,744.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $2,400,586.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,060 shares in the company, valued at $46,183,026.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,480 shares of company stock worth $10,606,182. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 3,715.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,291,965 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,827,471,000 after acquiring an additional 15,864,991 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 18,464.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,185,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,157,354 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $21,483,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773,330 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,205,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Visa by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,306,099 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,084,712,000 after acquiring an additional 783,989 shares in the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Analyst Recommendations for Visa (NYSE:V)

