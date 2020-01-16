Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Purple Innovation Inc. designs and manufactures products which include mattresses, pillows and cushions, using its patented Hyper-Elastic Polymer(R). The Company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional retail partners and third party online retailers. Purple Innovation Inc., formerly known as Global Partner Acquisition Corp., is based in Alpine, Utah. “

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.36.

Shares of PRPL stock opened at $11.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $219.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of -0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. Purple Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $11.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.74.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $117.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.29 million. Purple Innovation had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 57,779.57%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Purple Innovation will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tony Marion Pearce sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $10,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John W. Gann, Jr. sold 7,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total transaction of $373,544.44. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,283,120 shares of company stock worth $72,306,020. Corporate insiders own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Purple Innovation stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 1,705.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,965 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Purple Innovation were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Purple Innovation (PRPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.