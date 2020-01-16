Better Capital PCC (LON:BCAP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $47.00

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2020

Shares of Better Capital PCC Ltd (LON:BCAP) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 47 ($0.62) and last traded at GBX 48.50 ($0.64), with a volume of 2267 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48.50 ($0.64).

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 44.65 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 45.46. The firm has a market cap of $17.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.96.

Better Capital PCC Company Profile (LON:BCAP)

Better Capital PCC Limited is a private equity firm specializing in investments in turnaround and distressed mid-market companies. The firm prefers to invest in companies based in United Kingdom, Ireland, and continental European companies. It seeks to invest between £5 million ($6.50 million) and £100 million ($130.05 million) in its portfolio companies with turnover between £50 million ($65.02 million) and £500 million ($650.26 million).

