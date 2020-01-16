eve Sleep (LON:EVE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.70

eve Sleep plc (LON:EVE) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.70 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.70 ($0.02), with a volume of 1284244 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.75 ($0.02).

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of eve Sleep in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

The firm has a market cap of $4.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3.82.

About eve Sleep (LON:EVE)

eve Sleep Plc operates as a direct to consumer e-commerce sleep brand worldwide. It designs, brands, markets, and sells mattresses, as well as other sleep products, including linen bedding products, bedspreads, throws, towels, pillows, sheets, duvets, protectors, and toppers. The company sells its products through offline and online retailers.

