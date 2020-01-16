National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Hits New 52-Week High at $73.30

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$73.30 and last traded at C$73.19, with a volume of 835153 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$72.47.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$69.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$72.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$67.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$64.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$67.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$69.25.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $24.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$72.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$66.78.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.61 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.94 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Bank of Canada will post 6.9999997 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. This is a positive change from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

In related news, Director Brian A. Davis sold 63,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.35, for a total transaction of C$4,557,911.40. Also, Senior Officer William Bonnell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.84, for a total transaction of C$1,436,818.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$404,895.31. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,792 shares of company stock valued at $6,557,500.

About National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.