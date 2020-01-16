Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Hits New 52-Week High at $49.03

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.03 and last traded at $48.92, with a volume of 19192 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.51.

SNN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

The stock has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNN. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Smith & Nephew during the third quarter worth about $123,389,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 640.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,015 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Smith & Nephew during the second quarter worth about $23,631,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in Smith & Nephew during the third quarter worth about $17,259,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 270.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 373,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,157,000 after purchasing an additional 272,439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

