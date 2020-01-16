Quorum Information Technologies (CVE:QIS) Hits New 1-Year High at $1.31

Quorum Information Technologies Inc (CVE:QIS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.31 and last traded at C$1.30, with a volume of 22299 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.27.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$1.65 target price on Quorum Information Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.43 million and a PE ratio of 416.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.98.

Quorum Information Technologies (CVE:QIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$8.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quorum Information Technologies Inc will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Quorum Information Technologies (CVE:QIS)

Quorum Information Technologies Inc, an information technology company, focuses on the automotive retail business in Canada and the United States. It develops, markets, implements, and supports XSELLERATOR, a dealership and customer management system that automates, integrates, and streamlines various processes across departments in a dealership; and Autovance Desk, an automotive sales desking system.

