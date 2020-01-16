Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $55.88

Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $55.88 and last traded at $55.78, with a volume of 19798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.23.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Patrick Industries from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.91 and a 200 day moving average of $45.83.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.04). Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $566.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.51%.

In related news, CEO Todd M. Cleveland sold 2,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $101,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 619,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,416,939.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Kitson sold 2,500 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total value of $127,475.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,768.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,835 shares of company stock valued at $7,966,591 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 12.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,508,000 after purchasing an additional 18,466 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 15.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 1.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 322,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,851,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 3.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 49,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,334,069 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,002,000 after acquiring an additional 26,617 shares during the period. 89.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

