I Minerals (CVE:IMA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.03

I Minerals Inc (CVE:IMA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 24000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.06. The company has a market cap of $3.71 million and a P/E ratio of -0.59.

About I Minerals (CVE:IMA)

I-Minerals Inc engages in the development of mineral properties in the United States. It develops potassium-feldspar, quartz, halloysite, and kaolin and metakaolin deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Helmer-Bovill property comprising 11 mineral leases that covers an area of 5,140.64 acres located in northwest of Bovill, Latah County, Idaho.

