Independence Gold (CVE:IGO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Independence Gold Corp (CVE:IGO)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 44508 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a market cap of $2.81 million and a P/E ratio of -1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00.

Independence Gold (CVE:IGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Independence Gold Corp will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Independence Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal properties in North America. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the 3Ts Project comprising 14 mineral claims covering approximately 4,934 hectares located in the Nechako Plateau region of central British Columbia.

