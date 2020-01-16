TNR Gold (CVE:TNR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.03

TNR Gold Corp (CVE:TNR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 11000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm has a market cap of $3.93 million and a PE ratio of -15.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.03.

About TNR Gold (CVE:TNR)

TNR Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 90% interest in the Shotgun gold project that consists of 108 claims covering an area of 6,993 hectares located in southwestern Alaska.

