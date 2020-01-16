MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $115.17

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $115.17 and last traded at $113.50, with a volume of 27617 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $109.67.

MKSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MKS Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.88.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.67.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $462.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.90 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MKS Instruments news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total transaction of $2,017,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,113,492.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $42,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,260.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,784 shares of company stock worth $3,763,309 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 171.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,489,870 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $116,046,000 after acquiring an additional 941,917 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 3.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 809,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $74,696,000 after acquiring an additional 29,259 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 4.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 621,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,395,000 after acquiring an additional 27,195 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 2.8% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 588,996 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,353,000 after acquiring an additional 16,269 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 1.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 509,382 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,006,000 after acquiring an additional 6,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

