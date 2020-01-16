Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Sets New 52-Week High at $182.74

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $182.74 and last traded at $181.02, with a volume of 103030 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $179.90.

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.68.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $177.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $123.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.07). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 27.28%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.05%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at $10,815,664.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $553,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $25,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 78.8% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

