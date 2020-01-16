Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for SIG (SHI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for SIG (LON: SHI):

1/10/2020 – SIG had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from GBX 88 ($1.16) to GBX 73 ($0.96). They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/10/2020 – SIG had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They now have a GBX 92 ($1.21) price target on the stock.

1/10/2020 – SIG was downgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 100 ($1.32) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 150 ($1.97).

1/9/2020 – SIG was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 115 ($1.51) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 165 ($2.17).

1/9/2020 – SIG had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

12/2/2019 – SIG had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 142 ($1.87) to GBX 122 ($1.60). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/18/2019 – SIG had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Shares of LON SHI opened at GBX 95.95 ($1.26) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.60 million and a P/E ratio of 137.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 118.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 120.96. SIG plc has a twelve month low of GBX 87.60 ($1.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 153.90 ($2.02).

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchant of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and energy management products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories, fixings, air handling systems, and modular housing systems.

