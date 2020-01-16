Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Position Reduced by Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. cut its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,953 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,453,029 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,403,160,000 after purchasing an additional 218,262 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,748,186 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,784,623,000 after purchasing an additional 297,582 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth approximately $1,246,724,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 142.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,216,329 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $593,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 3.4% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,067,698 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $759,507,000 after purchasing an additional 68,322 shares in the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 40,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.64, for a total transaction of $11,042,414.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,061 shares in the company, valued at $11,042,414.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $339.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $320.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $308.14. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.28 and a 52 week high of $385.99. The company has a market capitalization of $148.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.42. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Macquarie lowered shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $375.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Netflix to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Aegis reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $426.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $373.29.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

