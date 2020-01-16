Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,615 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 6,437.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,144,910 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $577,955,000 after purchasing an additional 9,989,718 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 62.5% during the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,578,093 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $231,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,084 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Oracle by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,823,307 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $308,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,137 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at about $56,546,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Oracle by 13.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,151,315 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $448,567,000 after purchasing an additional 984,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $54.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $47.81 and a 12 month high of $60.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.10. The company has a market cap of $174.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.13.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Oracle from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $540,434.50. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 289,193 shares of company stock valued at $15,846,893. 36.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

