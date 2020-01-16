CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,927 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 10.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,905,440 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $757,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,275 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CVS Health by 12.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,765,635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $750,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,142 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 16,194.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,112,044 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $659,986,000 after acquiring an additional 12,037,713 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 6.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,208,693 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $610,761,000 after acquiring an additional 638,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in CVS Health by 14.1% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,261,294 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $521,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,904 shares in the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.43.

CVS stock opened at $75.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.61. CVS Health Corp has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $77.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.33. The firm has a market cap of $96.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $64.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $4,180,800.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,608 shares in the company, valued at $7,452,419.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen S. Lynch sold 80,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $6,010,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,310 shares of company stock valued at $11,796,598. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

