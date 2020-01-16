Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,698 shares during the quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 17,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,863,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 5,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 17,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA stock opened at $69.88 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.86 and a fifty-two week high of $70.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.30.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.7758 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 2.9%.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.