Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Has $4.51 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lessened its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,443 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.3% of Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peak Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 548 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 55.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,400.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,350.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amazon.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,480.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $2,080.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,171.64.

AMZN opened at $1,862.02 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,818.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,817.94. The company has a market capitalization of $926.86 billion, a PE ratio of 82.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.50. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,566.76 and a 1 year high of $2,035.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,752.23, for a total transaction of $6,260,717.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,766,219.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,196 shares of company stock valued at $17,869,618. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.