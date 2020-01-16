TPG Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 809 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,879,136 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,278,319,000 after buying an additional 1,203,705 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Apple by 5.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,261,306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,176,836,000 after buying an additional 1,996,126 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 2,874.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,914,893 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,108,275,000 after buying an additional 34,707,634 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 29,161.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,543,000 after buying an additional 16,838,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,041,509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,144,877,000 after buying an additional 302,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Cascend Securities raised their target price on Apple from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 30th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Macquarie cut Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.36.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $311.34 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.05 and a fifty-two week high of $317.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,370.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

