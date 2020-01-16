Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Has $7.34 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lessened its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,509 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 0.4% of Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.0% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 51,337 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.7% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 86,948 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,088,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 34.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 65,133 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after buying an additional 16,741 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 503,586 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $70,014,000 after purchasing an additional 68,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1,170.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 58,270 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,098,000 after purchasing an additional 53,683 shares in the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 13,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $1,843,434.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 611,855 shares in the company, valued at $86,271,555. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total value of $357,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 133,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,139,258.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,919 shares of company stock worth $9,817,790. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $163.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.58. The firm has a market cap of $1,236.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.85. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $102.17 and a 52-week high of $163.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.24 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to reacquire up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Microsoft from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $174.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays set a $168.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Cleveland Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Microsoft from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.97.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.