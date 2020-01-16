Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,847 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,042 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 2.5% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $21,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 2,874.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,914,893 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,108,275,000 after buying an additional 34,707,634 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 29,161.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,543,000 after buying an additional 16,838,124 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Apple by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,428,828,000 after buying an additional 2,382,156 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $459,677,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,261,306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,176,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $311.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.05 and a 12 month high of $317.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $284.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.26. The company has a market cap of $1,370.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The firm had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Apple to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.36.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

