Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 105,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,171 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 2.4% of Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $15,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% during the third quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 416,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $147.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $147.84. The company has a market cap of $385.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.12. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 39.81%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.45%.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,298,397.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hubert Joly bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Barclays upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.33.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

