Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 105,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,171 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 2.4% of Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $15,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% during the third quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 416,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $147.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $147.84. The company has a market cap of $385.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.12. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 39.81%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.45%.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,298,397.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hubert Joly bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Barclays upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.33.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Netflix, Inc. Position Reduced by Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.
Netflix, Inc. Position Reduced by Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.
Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in Oracle Co.
Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in Oracle Co.
CVS Health Corp Shares Sold by Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.
CVS Health Corp Shares Sold by Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.
Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF
Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF
Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Has $4.51 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc.
Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Has $4.51 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc.
TPG Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Apple Inc.
TPG Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Apple Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report