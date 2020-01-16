Riverbridge Partners LLC Sells 258 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arjuna Capital increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.1% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 23,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 86.7% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 39,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,454,000 after buying an additional 18,180 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.5% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,597,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,837,000 after buying an additional 135,998 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 119.4% in the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 240.9% in the second quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 7,648 shares during the period. 67.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director Hubert Joly purchased 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $706,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on JNJ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.33.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $147.01 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $147.84. The company has a market cap of $385.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.07 and its 200 day moving average is $134.77.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.12. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.81% and a net margin of 21.09%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.45%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

