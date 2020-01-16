Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 779 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 30,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 7,019 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 133,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,738,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 53,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,493,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 12,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $116.00 price target on Capital One Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.69.

COF opened at $102.34 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.88. The company has a market capitalization of $47.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.29. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $76.82 and a 1 year high of $105.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 2,216 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $209,412.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 57,616 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $6,049,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 281,026 shares of company stock valued at $28,179,260 over the last 90 days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

