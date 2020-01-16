Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income by 6,998.9% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 292,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 288,075 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Realty Income by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Realty Income by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 35,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 10,070 shares during the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:O opened at $75.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.46. Realty Income Corp has a 1-year low of $63.80 and a 1-year high of $82.17.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $374.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.86 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 4.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corp will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.2325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.58%.

O has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.82.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

