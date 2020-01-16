Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,678 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 64.9% during the third quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth $25,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 100.0% during the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,516 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total value of $17,011,172.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,011,172.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $339.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $320.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.14. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.28 and a 1 year high of $385.99. The stock has a market cap of $148.29 billion, a PE ratio of 108.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.42. Netflix had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $402.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $373.29.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

