Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,861 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 85.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 85.6% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Scotiabank set a $28.50 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.93.

WY opened at $30.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.71 and its 200-day moving average is $27.71. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 52-week low of $22.35 and a 52-week high of $31.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.25%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

